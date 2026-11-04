💻 Glendale IT Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $157K+ Available

Glendale’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for data, Salesforce, and software pros. If you’ve got a few years of experience, there’s real money and growth on the table.

Employer: ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Location: Glendale, CA (Information Technology / Data)

(Information Technology / Data) Type: Full-time

Salary range (CA): $70,500 – $105,700 base + bonus, equity, and benefits

+ bonus, equity, and benefits Great for: SQL/T-SQL users who like talking with customers and solving data puzzles.

You’ll spend about 60% of your time with customers and 40% on technical work, helping them clean, map, and migrate data into ServiceTitan. Expect lots of Excel, T-SQL, ETL-style work, and cross-team collaboration to keep projects on track and data migrations accurate.

Employer: Synoptek

Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Experience: 4–6 years ; Salesforce certifications preferred

; Salesforce certifications preferred Great for: Salesforce admins who know Revenue Cloud, CPQ, and quote-to-cash.

You’ll own the day-to-day administration and optimization of Salesforce Sales & Service Cloud—users, security, Flows, reports, dashboards, and data quality. This role is heavy on configuration, automation, and production support, with bonus points if you’ve touched billing, integrations, and DevOps tools like Gearset or Copado.

Employer: Disney Entertainment & Sports LLC (Disney Entertainment & ESPN Product & Technology)

(Disney Entertainment & ESPN Product & Technology) Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Glendale): $117,500 – $157,500 per year + potential bonus/long-term incentives and benefits

+ potential bonus/long-term incentives and benefits Great for: Mid-level engineers (3+ years) who want to build high-scale media platforms.

You’ll help build and maintain distributed, message-based systems that power brands like Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, using languages like JavaScript, Python, or Java. The stack leans on AWS, Java/Spring, Terraform, and event-driven architectures, with a strong focus on performance, scalability, and clean, testable code.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person with a solid base.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.