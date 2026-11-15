Glendale’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local favorites. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #5124, 5605 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery orders. Good fit if you like fast pace, organizing people, and steady hours, with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ

Type: Seasonal / Temporary (hours vary; includes nights, weekends, holidays)

Help with buy-online-pickup-in-store, returns, and order pickups while giving warm, high-touch service. Great seasonal role if you enjoy a busy store, talking with lots of people, and employee discounts.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #8032, 5957 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Use your English and Spanish skills to help retail and wholesale paint customers in-store and by phone. You’ll recommend products, mix/tint paint, stock shelves, and help hit sales goals—ideal if you like hands-on work and steady customer relationships.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: Glendale, AZ (multiple retail accounts)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.18/hour, rising to $23.34/hour after 6 months + mileage reimbursement and benefits

Stock and display brands like Dr Pepper, 7UP, and Snapple in local stores using your own car (no product hauling in your vehicle). Great if you like early mornings, working independently, and staying physically active.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Macy’s Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.10 – $25.10/hour (base; bonus eligible)

Lead a small team selling Pandora jewelry inside Macy’s—coaching associates, driving sales, managing inventory, and keeping displays on point. A strong fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and love fashion or jewelry.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Step into a lead role in grocery or freight, helping run the front end or floor while still doing hands-on clerk work. Good move if you want leadership experience at an employee-owned grocery chain with strong benefits.

Employer: Desert Financial Credit Union

Location: Arrowhead Mall Branch, Glendale, AZ

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not specified)

Work face-to-face with members handling deposits, withdrawals, and basic account needs while learning banking products. Ideal if you have sales/service experience, like detail work with cash, and want a path into financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.