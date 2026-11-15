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🐶 Gentle, Playful & Petite Dogs Ready for Adoption in Glendale
These Glendale pups are hoping for a second chance with a loving family. All three are already in Arizona and looking for homes that match their unique needs and personalities.
Zeus
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Glendale, AZ)
- House-trained: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
About Zeus:
Zeus is a sweet, incredibly gentle “gentle giant” with a calm, easygoing spirit. He loves hugs, leaning in close, and quiet snuggles. He’s fully house-trained, gets along with other dogs, and is very food-motivated, which makes training and rewarding him fun.
His current owner deeply loves him but is facing chronic health challenges and can’t provide the physical care he deserves, so they’re looking for a warm, loving home where Zeus can continue to thrive.
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
George
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix
- Age: Adult (about 6 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Glendale, AZ)
About George:
George is a sweet, playful, energetic boy with a big personality and endless curiosity. He loves to explore, play, and stay active. He would do best in a home with plenty of room to run and a spacious, securely fenced yard.
His ideal family has experience with high-energy dogs and can give him the exercise, structure, and fun he craves.
👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lena
- Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young (about 5 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 10 lbs
- Adoption fee: See rescue listing
- Shelter: Help a Dog Smile
- Phone: (480) 788-0207
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Vaccinations: Current
- Microchipped: Yes
About Lena:
Lena is a tiny “wonder” mini dachshund mix who landed safely with rescue after her owners could no longer care for her. She’s thriving in her foster home and loves being a pampered princess—wearing cute clothes, snuggling, and soaking up one-on-one time with her person.
Her dream home includes lots of outdoor walks, a caring human who enjoys cuddles, and a cozy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet Lena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Glendale, AZ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their perfect match.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.