These Glendale pups are hoping for a second chance with a loving family. All three are already in Arizona and looking for homes that match their unique needs and personalities.

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Glendale, AZ)

House-trained: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

About Zeus:

Zeus is a sweet, incredibly gentle “gentle giant” with a calm, easygoing spirit. He loves hugs, leaning in close, and quiet snuggles. He’s fully house-trained, gets along with other dogs, and is very food-motivated, which makes training and rewarding him fun.

His current owner deeply loves him but is facing chronic health challenges and can’t provide the physical care he deserves, so they’re looking for a warm, loving home where Zeus can continue to thrive.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix Age: Adult (about 6 years old)

Adult (about 6 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Glendale, AZ)

About George:

George is a sweet, playful, energetic boy with a big personality and endless curiosity. He loves to explore, play, and stay active. He would do best in a home with plenty of room to run and a spacious, securely fenced yard.

His ideal family has experience with high-energy dogs and can give him the exercise, structure, and fun he craves.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 5 years old)

Young (about 5 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Adoption fee: See rescue listing

See rescue listing Shelter: Help a Dog Smile

Phone: (480) 788-0207

Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Spayed Vaccinations: Current

Current Microchipped: Yes

About Lena:

Lena is a tiny “wonder” mini dachshund mix who landed safely with rescue after her owners could no longer care for her. She’s thriving in her foster home and loves being a pampered princess—wearing cute clothes, snuggling, and soaking up one-on-one time with her person.

Her dream home includes lots of outdoor walks, a caring human who enjoys cuddles, and a cozy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet Lena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Glendale, AZ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their perfect match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.