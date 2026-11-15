Here are a few free items your neighbors in Glendale, AZ are offering. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease baby formula (large container)

Condition: Opened – only 1–2 bottles made from it

Location: Rossmore Village, Glendale, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster’s 2‑month‑old had their formula changed from Enfamil to Similac, so this big container of Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease is now up for grabs. It originally cost about $68, and they would rather someone use it than throw it away.

Message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange a pickup time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Elegant dark wood china cabinet with glass doors and shelves

Condition: Not stated, described as “very very nice”

Location: Monona, Glendale, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Beautiful dark wood china cabinet with glass doors and shelves, great for displaying fine china or collectibles. This is part of a moving sale, so it must be removed by whoever claims it. The owner says you really need to see it to appreciate how nice it is.

Contact the poster through Nextdoor (they also list a phone number in the post) to set up a time and make sure you can move it out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals in Glendale can go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.