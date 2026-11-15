Glendale has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running right. Here are several solid full-time options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 6645 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Type: Full-Time, Overnight

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Why it’s worth a look: Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Help keep a healthcare facility safe and in good shape by assisting with preventive maintenance, repairs, and inspections. Good fit if you have some maintenance experience, can lift and move equipment, and like working around patients and a care team.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-Time, Onsite Property Role

Pay: Range not listed; role may be bonus-eligible

Range not listed; role may be bonus-eligible Why it’s worth a look: Lead the maintenance team for an apartment community, handling work orders, make-readies, grounds, and safety. Offers robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, housing discount for onsite staff, and more) and is ideal if you have property maintenance experience and HVAC/EPA certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.