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Glendale
🔧 Glendale AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
5 days ago
Glendale has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running right. Here are several solid full-time options if you like hands-on work and staying active.
Maintenance O/N Position – Neighborhood Market #3845
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 6645 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302
- Type: Full-Time, Overnight
- Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
- Why it’s worth a look: Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.
Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Help keep a healthcare facility safe and in good shape by assisting with preventive maintenance, repairs, and inspections. Good fit if you have some maintenance experience, can lift and move equipment, and like working around patients and a care team.
Service Supervisor – Glendale
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-Time, Onsite Property Role
- Pay: Range not listed; role may be bonus-eligible
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the maintenance team for an apartment community, handling work orders, make-readies, grounds, and safety. Offers robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, housing discount for onsite staff, and more) and is ideal if you have property maintenance experience and HVAC/EPA certifications.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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