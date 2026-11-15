Glendale has some solid logistics roles right now, from retail inventory to warehouse leadership. If you like keeping products moving and numbers tight, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Store-based role handling inventory for both the front end and pharmacy—receiving, counting, pricing, and returns. You’ll also help with customer service, support asset protection, and may open/close the store in some locations.

Employer: Conair LLC

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations—staging orders, loading trailers, checking shipment accuracy, and guiding a team on the dock. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in distribution, know WMS/RF scanners, and want a step up toward supervision with strong benefits.

Employer: Universal White Cement

Location: Glendale, AZ (5610 W. Maryland Ave)

(5610 W. Maryland Ave) Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $25.00/hour (about 40 hrs/week)

Office-based role that mixes purchasing, inventory across multiple warehouses, and some accounting/front desk work. Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM plus some Saturday mornings, with health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.