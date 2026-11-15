Glendale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals and home health to school and vet roles. If you’re in care work and want steady hours or a new challenge, there’s a lot here right now.

Employer: The Dental Engine (Wellness Dental & Implant Centers)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends

Pay: $26–$31/hr (36–40 hrs/week)

A great fit if you love implant surgery and removable prosthetics. Family-feel office, bonuses, 80% medical premium covered, dental, vision, life, pet insurance, PTO, holidays, sick time, and uniform allowance.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Glendale, AZ (in-home, 85302 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Pay: $19–$21/hr

One-on-one home care with seniors, usually one main client and short commutes. Paid training, PTO, joining reward, frequent raises, 24/7 manager support, and lots of small bonus opportunities.

Employer: Aleca Home Health (Alumus Healthcare)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $45–$52/hr

Weekend home health RN role with profit sharing from day one, daily pay option, mileage rewards, and strong NP/PA support so you can focus on patient care instead of paperwork.

Employer: Lovet Pet Health Care

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Support vets with x-rays, blood draws, catheters, vaccines, and client education. Good for someone who loves pets, can lift 40 lbs, and wants hands-on clinical experience.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Mountain View Surgery Center of Glendale

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: PRN (as needed)

Help surgery patients with vitals, ambulation, transport, and basic care in a fast-paced ambulatory surgery center. CPR/BLS required; CNA/MA preferred.

Employer: NextCare Urgent Care

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Busy urgent care role mixing back-office clinical work (vitals, meds, blood draws, splinting, lab work) with front-desk duties. Great if you like variety and want 401(k) for all statuses and strong benefits when full-time.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, days & nights, self-scheduling

Level III L&D unit with ~5,000 births/year and a 41-bed NICU. Ideal for experienced L&D RNs who want specialized roles (delivery nurse, OB triage) and support for certification.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Glendale, AZ (West Valley outpatient clinics)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4pm

Plan therapeutic play and coping support for kids and families in outpatient settings. Good match if you love pediatrics, family-centered care, and teaching.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Glendale, AZ (85301 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hr

In-home senior care with flexible shifts, PTO, paid training, 24/7 support, and extra rewards for last-minute shifts and referrals.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Near Glendale, AZ (85305 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Help seniors with daily care, rides, and light housekeeping near Westgate/State Farm Stadium. Includes sign-on reward, PTO, paid training, and regular raises.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Glendale, AZ (85308 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Serve mostly one client in the Arrowhead area with flexible scheduling, paid ongoing training, PTO, and milestone bonuses.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Sign-on bonus up to $12,000 for experienced OB/L&D RNs ready to take on charge responsibilities. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Endoscopy RN role with a sign-on bonus up to $12,000, working in a hospital known for advanced services. Includes full medical benefits, PTO, and retirement plan with match.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Listed as Internship / Hospital role

Pay: $24.26–$37.60/hr

Scrub tech role supporting surgeons in the OR: set up rooms, manage instruments, and maintain sterile field. Requires CST certification and CPR; hospital experience preferred.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Travel contract, 13–14 weeks

Pay: About $1,987/week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Travel surgical tech role in L&D with tax-free stipends, weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and cancellation protection.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Dental)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $180,000–$390,000/year (daily guarantee + % of production)

General dentist role serving the civilian military community with full clinical autonomy, CE allowance, malpractice coverage, relocation help, health benefits, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Up to $10,000

OR RN position in a busy surgical hospital. You’ll coordinate perioperative care, with medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and career development built in.

Employer: Tidepoint Healthcare Staffing (Seabright)

Location: Glendale, AZ (elementary schools)

Type: Full-time contract, on-site (2026–2027 school year)

Pay: $34.36–$39.33/hr

School-based COTA role at the elementary level with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and paid non-student days.

Employer: Tidepoint Healthcare Staffing (Seabright)

Location: Glendale, AZ (elementary schools)

Type: Full-time contract, on-site (2026–2027 school year)

Pay: $46.68–$53.43/hr + $2,000 completion bonus

Lead OT services in schools with strong benefits, 401(k) match, CEU/license reimbursement, paid holidays, and extra referral bonuses.

Employer: Not named (local West Valley veterinarian partner)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, ownership/partnership track

Pay: $250,000–$350,000/year (plus ownership upside)

Unique chance to co-found a 24/7 emergency vet hospital in an existing facility. Ideal for a senior ER vet/criticalist ready to invest $100k–$300k and lead medicine, while a local vet handles financing and strategy.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Glendale hiring moves fast, so don’t wait if it looks like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.