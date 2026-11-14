Glendale is busy with healthcare right now, and a lot of that work starts at the front desk. Here are a couple of solid admin roles if you like helping patients and keeping things organized.

Employer: Midwestern University

Midwestern University Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage medical records for a busy multispecialty clinic—scanning, releasing records, handling requests, and working closely with providers and IT. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years in medical records, strong attention to detail, and want a role with full benefits, retirement plan, and generous time off at a major health sciences university.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Typical Schedule (per Indeed listing): Mon–Fri, ~8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Front desk role at an imaging center where you greet patients, check them in, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and handle phones and scheduling. Great if you’re customer-service focused, comfortable on computers, and want steady weekday hours plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare offices in Glendale hire year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.