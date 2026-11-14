Glendale is busy right now with sales roles, from tech to local services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Samsara

Samsara Location: Glendale, AZ (remote within Western states, ~25% travel)

(remote within Western states, ~25% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $152,000–$190,000 OTE

Sell Samsara’s IoT and connected operations platform to mid-market clients, with deal sizes typically $20K–$100K. Full-cycle closing role where you’ll prospect, run POCs and trials, and work with multiple stakeholders and executives.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. (listed for Glendale, AZ)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. You’ll meet clients virtually, educate families on coverage options, and grow your income through commissions and bonuses.

Employer: Scottsdale Hail Repair

Location: Glendale, AZ (in person)

Type: Contract, part-time (10–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Talk with vehicle owners about free hail-damage inspections and book appointments for the repair team. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like flexible hours; paid training and applicants with a record are welcome.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.