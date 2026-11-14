Glendale neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home storage to baby gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available nearby.

Item: Laminated particle board bookcase and bankers/copy paper boxes

Condition: Bookcase has cosmetic damage at the base but is still very usable; back is stapled and ready for moving. Boxes have writing on them and some are older, but all are usable for moving or storage.

Approx. size: 6' H x 36" W x 1' D

Location: 3606 W Misty Willow Ln (near 37th Ave & Pinnacle Peak Rd, Las Brisas, Glendale, AZ)

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

Sturdy bookcase that’s great for books, decor, or garage storage, plus a bunch of bankers and copy paper boxes perfect for packing, storing books/magazines, or organizing. Pickup is flexible: today, tomorrow, or next week, but not available on Sunday.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: “The Bible vs Joseph Smith” DVD

Condition: Not specified

Location: Thunderbird Mountain, Phoenix, AZ (near Glendale)

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

Documentary filmed in Israel where a Christian and a Mormon discuss how to tell if a prophet is speaking the truth. They travel through the Holy Land and compare Biblical prophets and Mormon prophets, looking at whether their predictions came true in history.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Oreck PK12MC1000 Genuine High Density Filter Bags

Condition: Not specified; two unopened packages described

Location: Thunderbird Mountain, Phoenix, AZ (near Glendale)

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

Vacuum filter bags made for Oreck Quest MC1000 canister model vacuums.

Capacity: Each bag holds 4.0L

Each bag holds Quantity: Two packages with a total of 21 disposable bags

with a Install: Designed for easy installation, fit into the bag dock and snap closed.

Great pickup if you already own an Oreck MC1000 canister vacuum and want to stock up on bags.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Green baby swing with safety harness

Condition: Not specified

Location: Arrowhead Ranch Phase 1, Glendale, AZ

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

Cute green baby swing with a safety harness and a character design on the seat. Includes hanging ropes, so you can attach it to a sturdy support in your yard or patio.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Glendale tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.