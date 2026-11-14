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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Glendale Right Now
Glendale neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home storage to baby gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available nearby.
FREE Bookcase and Moving Boxes
Item: Laminated particle board bookcase and bankers/copy paper boxes
Condition: Bookcase has cosmetic damage at the base but is still very usable; back is stapled and ready for moving. Boxes have writing on them and some are older, but all are usable for moving or storage.
Approx. size: 6' H x 36" W x 1' D
Location: 3606 W Misty Willow Ln (near 37th Ave & Pinnacle Peak Rd, Las Brisas, Glendale, AZ)
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Sturdy bookcase that’s great for books, decor, or garage storage, plus a bunch of bankers and copy paper boxes perfect for packing, storing books/magazines, or organizing. Pickup is flexible: today, tomorrow, or next week, but not available on Sunday.
The Bible vs Joseph Smith DVD
Item: “The Bible vs Joseph Smith” DVD
Condition: Not specified
Location: Thunderbird Mountain, Phoenix, AZ (near Glendale)
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Documentary filmed in Israel where a Christian and a Mormon discuss how to tell if a prophet is speaking the truth. They travel through the Holy Land and compare Biblical prophets and Mormon prophets, looking at whether their predictions came true in history.
Oreck High Density Filter Bags for MC1000
Item: Oreck PK12MC1000 Genuine High Density Filter Bags
Condition: Not specified; two unopened packages described
Location: Thunderbird Mountain, Phoenix, AZ (near Glendale)
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Vacuum filter bags made for Oreck Quest MC1000 canister model vacuums.
- Capacity: Each bag holds 4.0L
- Quantity: Two packages with a total of 21 disposable bags
- Install: Designed for easy installation, fit into the bag dock and snap closed.
Great pickup if you already own an Oreck MC1000 canister vacuum and want to stock up on bags.
Green Baby Swing with Harness
Item: Green baby swing with safety harness
Condition: Not specified
Location: Arrowhead Ranch Phase 1, Glendale, AZ
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Cute green baby swing with a safety harness and a character design on the seat. Includes hanging ropes, so you can attach it to a sturdy support in your yard or patio.
Free items in Glendale tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.