Glendale’s tech scene around Luke AFB is busy, especially for cleared IT pros. If you’ve got DoD experience or a Security+ in your pocket, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Glendale, AZ (Luke AFB)

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

This role owns the install, upgrades, and maintenance of F‑35 training systems, plus VMware, Windows Server, AD, SAN, and database support. You’ll be the go-to admin on site, interfacing with customers, handling break/fix, and keeping training systems mission-ready; Secret clearance required and ability to get Security+ CE and F‑35 special access.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Glendale, AZ (Luke AFB)

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

Senior ALIS/Mission Planning Environment admin role supporting the Joint Strike Fighter. You’ll cross-train across database, network, systems, security, and mission planning, work closely with pilots and leadership, and support a live fighter unit with rotating shifts and possible CONUS/OCONUS travel; Secret clearance and DoD IAT Level II (Security+, CySA+, or CCNA) required.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.