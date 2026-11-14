Glendale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems like Banner, Abrazo, DaVita, and Phoenix Children’s all hiring. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or take the next step in your medical career, there’s a mix of bedside, clinic, imaging, and support roles open right now.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, days (3x12s, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Highlights: $3,000 sign-on bonus for new Banner CNAs/LNAs, weekend and night differentials, self-scheduling. Work on a 25-bed PCU with complex vascular, cardiac, neuro, and respiratory patients. Great fit if you’re a CNA with BLS who likes a fast-paced, team-focused hospital unit.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, nights (3x12s, 6:00pm–6:30am)

Highlights: Same PCU environment and $3,000 sign-on bonus, but on nights with an 18% night shift differential plus weekend pay. Ideal if you’re a CNA who prefers night shift and wants exposure to a wide variety of higher-acuity patients.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, home health

Highlights: Provide OT services in patients’ homes, teach families, and follow the plan of care. Requires state COTA license, 1+ year experience, valid driver’s license, CPR, and reliable car. Offers PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and CE/scholarship support.

Employer: Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $15.15/hr

Highlights: Hands-on role in an outpatient PT clinic—greet patients, set up exercises and modalities, clean rooms, and support therapists and front desk. Great entry job if you’re pre-PT, kinesiology, or exercise science and want direct patient experience.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Highlights: Work in a busy ortho clinic taking vitals, assisting with procedures, handling referrals, authorizations, and patient scheduling. Certified MAs preferred, but Banner will consider recent MA program grads who can get national certification within 12 months. Strong path for growth inside Banner.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird Medical Center Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, nights

Highlights: ANCC-accredited New Grad RN Residency in the Med/Surg Float/Resource Team. Rotate across multiple units (PCU, Med/Surg, Observation, etc.) with preceptors, sim lab, and structured education. Must be a recent RN grad (≤12 months experience) with BLS and an AZ/compact RN license. Includes weekend, float, and night differentials plus full benefits.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)

Highlights: Manage a caseload of home hemodialysis patients—train patients/caregivers, do assessments, home visits, and on-call support. Requires AZ RN license, ADN (BSN preferred), driver’s license, and reliable car. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, mental health and family support, and paid training.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Highlights: OB/L&D charge role providing bedside care and supervising staff. Sign-on bonus up to $12,000 (eligibility-based). Requires AZ RN license, CPR, ACLS, NRP for postpartum/nursery/L&D, and L&D fetal monitoring within 6 months. Strong benefits with PTO, 401(k) match, and lots of voluntary add-ons.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Endoscopy RN role with direct procedural care and coordination. Sign-on bonus up to $12,000 (eligibility-based). Requires AZ RN license, CPR, ACLS, and ability to work in a fast-paced procedural environment. Same robust Abrazo benefits package as other Tenet roles.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Staffing Services

Banner Health – Banner Staffing Services Location: Banner Imaging – Paseo 2, Glendale, AZ

Type: Registry/Per Diem, every other Saturday (7:00am–5:30pm)

Highlights: CT role with about 2 shifts per month, ideal if you want extra income or flexibility. Requires ARRT(R) or ARRT(NM) or CNMT, AZ radiography/NM/CT license, BLS, and CT advanced certification within 18 months. Includes weekly pay, paid orientation, 403(b), and discounts (no medical benefits for registry).

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird / Banner Children’s at Thunderbird

Banner Health – Banner Thunderbird / Banner Children’s at Thunderbird Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Highlights: Support kids with cancer and their families through play, education, and coping strategies. Requires Bachelor’s in Child Life or related field, 600-hour Child Life internship, BLS, and Child Life Certification (or ability to obtain within 1 year). Work closely with navigators, social work, and community partners.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Set up ORs, maintain sterile fields, assist surgeons, handle instruments and specimens, and help with room turnovers. Pediatric-focused environment with strong mission and teaching culture. Great if you’re a certified surgical tech who loves working with kids and surgical teams.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Not stated (hospital-based, likely full-time)

Highlights: Hospital pharmacy tech role filling and labeling meds, stocking ADCs, preparing IVs (USP 797/800), crash cart refills, and QA logs. Requires AZ Pharmacy Technician license, national certification, and 2 years of hospital pharmacy experience. Comes with Abrazo’s full benefits and career development.

Employer: Community Medical Services

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4:00am–4:00pm Tue/Thu/Fri; alternating Tue/Wed/Fri; plus one Sat/month 6:00am–10:00am

Highlights: Outpatient dosing nurse role in a medication-assisted treatment clinic for opioid use disorder. Administer meds, monitor symptoms, collect labs, manage inventory, and support patients in recovery. Requires LPN license, CPR, valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and reliable transportation. Offers subsidized health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition/CME reimbursement, and EAP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and good internal transfer options once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.