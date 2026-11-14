Glendale’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring across restaurants, cafes, and grocery delis. If you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and free or discounted food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: 15% in-store discount, DailyPay access, vacation accrual, sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision options (eligibility varies)

Work in a professional deli kitchen making “fresh and easy” meals, party trays, and special orders while helping customers choose healthy options. Good fit if you enjoy a busy environment, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want a flexible schedule with growth potential.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

(Tapestry, Inc.) Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Base Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid maternity/paternity leave, disability insurance, tuition assistance

Make handcrafted drinks and light food while representing a global fashion brand. You’ll greet guests, hit sales goals, keep the café area spotless, and work a flexible schedule that includes nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: CAVA

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time or full-time (varies by location/need)

Part-time or full-time (varies by location/need) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: Free CAVA meal every shift, health/dental/vision (for eligible roles), 401(k) with company contribution, paid sick and parental leave (for eligible roles)

Front-line role greeting guests, building custom Mediterranean bowls and pitas, and keeping the dining room and line clean. Good for people who like talking with customers, moving fast, and learning different stations.

Employer: CAVA

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time or full-time (varies by location/need)

Part-time or full-time (varies by location/need) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: Free CAVA meal every shift, health/dental/vision (for eligible roles), 401(k) with company contribution, paid sick and parental leave (for eligible roles)

Back-of-house role focused on the grill and hot line—following recipes, keeping stations stocked and clean, and working near open flames. Ideal if you like cooking, staying in motion, and want a path to learn multiple kitchen positions.

Employer: Not listed (Cold Stone/Baskin Robbins experience preferred)

Not listed (Cold Stone/Baskin Robbins experience preferred) Location: Glendale, AZ 85308

Type: Part-time (expected 25–36 hours/week )

(expected ) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Lead shifts, decorate cakes, and handle key-holder duties like opening/closing and cash handling. Great for someone with 1+ year cake decorating and 2+ years shift lead experience who wants leadership responsibility without full-time hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.