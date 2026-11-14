Glendale’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, beauty, auto parts, and public service all hiring. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s a good mix of entry‑level and lead roles open.

Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market

Los Altos Ranch Market Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle, stock, and rotate meat, keep displays full and clean, and help customers choose products. Good fit if you have a food handler card, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like a fast‑paced grocery setting.

Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market

Los Altos Ranch Market Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the tortilla department, greet customers, weigh and label products, and keep cases stocked and clean. Great for someone with a food handler card and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ

Type: Seasonal / Temporary, Commission

Salary: Base not listed, eligible for sales commission

Help customers pick out fine jewelry and watches, earn commission, and support events and loyalty programs. Best for someone with 1–2 years sales experience who can work days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the showroom stocked, priced, and looking sharp, help customers find items, and sometimes run the register or make deliveries. Comes with 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between stocking and cashiering, helping customers, changing displays, and acting as front‑floor security. Good for someone organized, people‑oriented, and comfortable handling cash.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 6744 Glendale Ave., Ste. 155, Glendale, AZ 85303

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, supervise associates, handle opening/closing, and keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape. Ideal if you have retail or grocery management experience and can lift up to 55 lbs.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front‑end team, support cashiers and courtesy clerks, handle breaks and schedules, and keep entrances, restrooms, and parking lot tidy. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay starts at: $18.25/hour

Lead the Sephora shop inside Kohl’s, consult with clients, demo products, and keep displays and testers on point. Great for beauty lovers with client‑facing retail or service experience who can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Location: 6161 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

Type: Part-time

Starting pay: $15.15/hour

Run the register, ask for donations, stock the sales floor, and keep the store clean. Part‑time role with access (after eligibility) to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Transitions Counseling and Consulting

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $22.00/hour + up to $10,000 in annual bonus incentives

Answer calls, help new and existing clients get scheduled, and coordinate care in a mental health setting. Strong benefits, including 4.5 weeks off in year one, multiple health plans, 401(k), HSA match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: State of Arizona – Department of Economic Security (DES)

Location: 4324 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: $17.35/hour

Work face‑to‑face with the public to help with benefits like Nutrition Assistance, TANF, and Medical Assistance, entering data and issuing EBT cards. Comes with state benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and parental leave; posting open through November 17, 2026.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Support the grocery department manager with staffing, training, ordering, and merchandising, mostly on overnight shifts. Good step up if you have grocery or backup manager experience and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.