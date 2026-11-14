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Glendale
🛒 Glendale AZ Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Frontline Roles
12 days ago
Glendale’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, beauty, auto parts, and public service all hiring. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s a good mix of entry‑level and lead roles open.
Meat Clerk LARM
- Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle, stock, and rotate meat, keep displays full and clean, and help customers choose products. Good fit if you have a food handler card, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like a fast‑paced grocery setting.
Tortilla Clerk LARM
- Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the tortilla department, greet customers, weigh and label products, and keep cases stocked and clean. Great for someone with a food handler card and strong customer service skills.
Seasonal Retail Commission Sales Associate – Fine Jewelry, Arrowhead Towne Center
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary, Commission
- Salary: Base not listed, eligible for sales commission
Help customers pick out fine jewelry and watches, earn commission, and support events and loyalty programs. Best for someone with 1–2 years sales experience who can work days, nights, weekends, and holidays.
Merchandising Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the showroom stocked, priced, and looking sharp, help customers find items, and sometimes run the register or make deliveries. Comes with 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, paid time off, and growth opportunities.
Merchandiser/Cashier
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Split your time between stocking and cashiering, helping customers, changing displays, and acting as front‑floor security. Good for someone organized, people‑oriented, and comfortable handling cash.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 6744 Glendale Ave., Ste. 155, Glendale, AZ 85303
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support daily store operations, supervise associates, handle opening/closing, and keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape. Ideal if you have retail or grocery management experience and can lift up to 55 lbs.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front‑end team, support cashiers and courtesy clerks, handle breaks and schedules, and keep entrances, restrooms, and parking lot tidy. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay access.
Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor – Sephora at Kohl’s
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay starts at: $18.25/hour
Lead the Sephora shop inside Kohl’s, consult with clients, demo products, and keep displays and testers on point. Great for beauty lovers with client‑facing retail or service experience who can work a flexible schedule.
Cashier Part Time
- Employer: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
- Location: 6161 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308
- Type: Part-time
- Starting pay: $15.15/hour
Run the register, ask for donations, stock the sales floor, and keep the store clean. Part‑time role with access (after eligibility) to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and holidays.
Mental Health Patient Engagement Specialist
- Employer: Transitions Counseling and Consulting
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $22.00/hour + up to $10,000 in annual bonus incentives
Answer calls, help new and existing clients get scheduled, and coordinate care in a mental health setting. Strong benefits, including 4.5 weeks off in year one, multiple health plans, 401(k), HSA match, and growth opportunities.
Customer Service Representative 3 – Olive Field Office
- Employer: State of Arizona – Department of Economic Security (DES)
- Location: 4324 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Pay: $17.35/hour
Work face‑to‑face with the public to help with benefits like Nutrition Assistance, TANF, and Medical Assistance, entering data and issuing EBT cards. Comes with state benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and parental leave; posting open through November 17, 2026.
Grocery/Assistant Department Leader (Overnight)
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Support the grocery department manager with staffing, training, ordering, and merchandising, mostly on overnight shifts. Good step up if you have grocery or backup manager experience and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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