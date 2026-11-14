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🔧 Glendale, AZ building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Glendale has a nice mix of hands-on maintenance roles right now, from big-league data centers to local apartments and the stadium. If you like staying active and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Data Center Regional Chief Engineer, PHX
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Glendale, AZ (regional role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,300 – $208,000/year (Glendale range)
Lead critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) operations across AWS data centers, aiming for 99.999% uptime. This is a senior, high-impact role with project leadership, vendor oversight, and strong pay plus Amazon’s full benefits package.
Conversions Specialist - State Farm Stadium
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role flipping the stadium between games, concerts, and events—setups, teardowns, and daily maintenance. Good fit if you like physical work, operating lifts/forklifts, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and hot/cold conditions.
Maintenance Technician - 67 Flats
- Employer: Dominium
- Location: 67 Flats, 384-unit community, Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Apartment maintenance role handling repairs, work orders, unit turns, and preventive maintenance at a large affordable housing community. Great if you have 1–2 years’ maintenance experience and want steady work with a big benefits package and growth paths.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Asset Living
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$26/hour
General property maintenance role covering repairs, grounds, pool care, and on-call emergencies. Comes with 401(k) match, insurance, paid sick days, and holidays, and is ideal if you like varied, physical work and direct contact with residents.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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