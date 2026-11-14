Glendale has a nice mix of hands-on maintenance roles right now, from big-league data centers to local apartments and the stadium. If you like staying active and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Glendale, AZ (regional role)

(regional role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,300 – $208,000/year (Glendale range)

Lead critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) operations across AWS data centers, aiming for 99.999% uptime. This is a senior, high-impact role with project leadership, vendor oversight, and strong pay plus Amazon’s full benefits package.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role flipping the stadium between games, concerts, and events—setups, teardowns, and daily maintenance. Good fit if you like physical work, operating lifts/forklifts, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and hot/cold conditions.

Employer: Dominium

Location: 67 Flats, 384-unit community, Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Apartment maintenance role handling repairs, work orders, unit turns, and preventive maintenance at a large affordable housing community. Great if you have 1–2 years’ maintenance experience and want steady work with a big benefits package and growth paths.

Employer: Asset Living

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25–$26/hour

General property maintenance role covering repairs, grounds, pool care, and on-call emergencies. Comes with 401(k) match, insurance, paid sick days, and holidays, and is ideal if you like varied, physical work and direct contact with residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.