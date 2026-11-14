Glendale’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and construction. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Glendale, AZ (supporting F-35 squadrons at Luke AFB)

(supporting F-35 squadrons at Luke AFB) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Hands-on role supporting F-35 aircraft nose-to-tail, working directly with multiple allied air forces. Ideal if you have 4+ years on F-22/F-35, strong troubleshooting in avionics or vehicle systems, and can hold a Secret clearance. Includes a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more) and some CONUS/OCONUS travel.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex test console design for reaction wheels and control moment gyros as part of the Special Test Equipment team. Great fit if you have 8+ years in test engineering, strong LabVIEW skills, and experience with automated test hardware and data acquisition. U.S. citizenship is required, and you’ll get a comprehensive benefits package plus the chance to work on tech used on 90% of the world’s aircraft.

Employer: Kelso Industries – Markade Plumbing

Location: Glendale, AZ (greater Phoenix commercial projects)

Type: Full-time (type not explicitly stated, but standard employee role)

Full-time (type not explicitly stated, but standard employee role) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Support commercial plumbing projects from plans to closeout, working closely with GCs, subs, and internal teams. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction (plumbing preferred), strong plan-reading skills, and experience with tools like Bluebeam, Procore/other PM software. Offers competitive pay with bonuses, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays/sick, company-paid life insurance, and a 401(k) with match.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.