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🚧 Glendale, AZ Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
Glendale’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re good with tools and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.
Painter (Interior/Exterior & Cabinets)
- Employer: French's Fine Finish LLC
- Location: Glendale/Phoenix, AZ (work around the Valley)
- Type: Part-time to start, full-time possible
- Pay: $22.00 – $27.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Work setting: In person
- Notes: People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and custom finishes. Experience helps, but they’re willing to train the right person, and there’s room to grow into full-time.
Certified Welder – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Parker Hannifin (Parker Aerospace – Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division)
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Monday–Friday, 11pm – 7am (3rd shift)
- Pay: Not listed
High-skill welding on high-temp, high-strength alloys for aerospace and defense parts. You’ll use both manual and automatic welding systems, read blueprints and weld symbols, and help improve weld processes while enjoying a full corporate benefits package.
Master Industrial Electrician
- Employer: 3Z Brands
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $1.00 per hour (listed; confirm details with employer)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off
Keep a busy plant running by installing, troubleshooting, and repairing industrial electrical systems, PLCs, VFDs, and 3‑phase power. Good fit if you have 5+ years in industrial maintenance and like solving complex electrical problems on the floor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.