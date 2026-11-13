Glendale’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re good with tools and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Employer: French's Fine Finish LLC

French's Fine Finish LLC Location: Glendale/Phoenix, AZ (work around the Valley)

Type: Part-time to start, full-time possible

to start, full-time possible Pay: $22.00 – $27.00 per hour (based on experience)

Work setting: In person

In person Notes: People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and custom finishes. Experience helps, but they’re willing to train the right person, and there’s room to grow into full-time.

Employer: Parker Hannifin (Parker Aerospace – Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division)

Parker Hannifin (Parker Aerospace – Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division) Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 11pm – 7am (3rd shift)

Pay: Not listed

High-skill welding on high-temp, high-strength alloys for aerospace and defense parts. You’ll use both manual and automatic welding systems, read blueprints and weld symbols, and help improve weld processes while enjoying a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: 3Z Brands

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $1.00 per hour (listed; confirm details with employer)

(listed; confirm details with employer) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off

Keep a busy plant running by installing, troubleshooting, and repairing industrial electrical systems, PLCs, VFDs, and 3‑phase power. Good fit if you have 5+ years in industrial maintenance and like solving complex electrical problems on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.