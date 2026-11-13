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👔 Glendale, AZ Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Glendale and the West Valley keep adding big projects, from data centers to new apartments. Here are a few leadership roles hiring now if you’re ready to step up.
Senior Project Engineer / Assistant Project Manager – Ground-Up Commercial
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR-Ranked General Contractor)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (serving Glendale/Phoenix market) – in-office
- Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 base + bonus + full benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead RFIs, submittals, schedules, and cost tracking on complex ground-up commercial and public projects. Great fit if you have 3+ years in commercial construction, know tools like Procore/Bluebeam, and want a clear path to Project Manager with a stable, people-first GC.
Senior Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor – Data Center Construction
- Employer: Turner & Townsend
- Location: Glendale, AZ (on-site presence per client needs)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Client-facing role on a large, mission-critical data center program. You’ll lead estimating, procurement, cost control, and change management from precon to closeout, while mentoring junior staff. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years cost/quantity surveying experience on big commercial or tech projects and want to be a trusted advisor.
Apartment Assistant / Leasing Manager (Assistant Property Manager)
- Employer: Lifestyles of Glendale
- Location: Glendale, AZ 85301 – in person
- Salary: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Help run day-to-day operations at a local apartment community: leasing, renewals, tenant relations, and maintenance coordination. Uses OneSite software, follows Fair Housing rules, and offers paid time off. Good step if you’re organized, people-focused, and want hands-on property management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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