🛒 Glendale AZ Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Glendale’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from salons to car care to big-name brands. If you like talking with people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Drybar

Drybar Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work the front of a trendy blowout salon, from check-in to check-out, keeping the vibe fun and friendly. Great fit if you love chatting with guests, solving problems on the fly, and keeping a clean, stylish shop.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25/hour

Help run a financial services store while building leadership skills in customer service, account management, and risk assessment. Comes with paid training, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

+ mileage reimbursement Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, and chances to grow your career.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Location: 3560 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310

Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule, weekly pay)

Not stated (ongoing schedule, weekly pay) Pay: $19.50/hour

Greet customers, explain oil change options, and help keep cars on the road—no auto experience needed. Offers paid training, flexible schedule with no late nights or holidays, PTO, benefits, and strong promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Retailing Enterprises LLC (Invicta Stores)

Location: Glendale / Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead sales in a watch and accessories store, handle opening/closing, and support the team in hitting goals. Ideal if you have key-holder retail experience and enjoy helping customers find the perfect piece.

Employer: Super Star Car Wash

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour

Work mostly outdoors guiding cars into the wash, helping customers, and keeping the site clean and safe. Weekly pay, free car washes, benefits for full-timers, and room to grow into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.