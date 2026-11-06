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Glendale
🛒 Glendale AZ Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Glendale’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from salons to car care to big-name brands. If you like talking with people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Drybar Shops – Retail Sales Associate (“Bartender”)
- Employer: Drybar
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work the front of a trendy blowout salon, from check-in to check-out, keeping the vibe fun and friendly. Great fit if you love chatting with guests, solving problems on the fly, and keeping a clean, stylish shop.
Assistant Store Manager (Bilingual) – TitleMax
- Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax)
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.25/hour
- Help run a financial services store while building leadership skills in customer service, account management, and risk assessment. Comes with paid training, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and clear paths to move up.
Merchandiser
- Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour + mileage reimbursement
- Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, and chances to grow your career.
Customer Service Advisor
- Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
- Location: 3560 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310
- Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule, weekly pay)
- Pay: $19.50/hour
- Greet customers, explain oil change options, and help keep cars on the road—no auto experience needed. Offers paid training, flexible schedule with no late nights or holidays, PTO, benefits, and strong promotion-from-within culture.
Sales Lead – Part-Time
- Employer: Retailing Enterprises LLC (Invicta Stores)
- Location: Glendale / Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead sales in a watch and accessories store, handle opening/closing, and support the team in hitting goals. Ideal if you have key-holder retail experience and enjoy helping customers find the perfect piece.
Car Wash Associate – 51st Ave & Olive
- Employer: Super Star Car Wash
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour
- Work mostly outdoors guiding cars into the wash, helping customers, and keeping the site clean and safe. Weekly pay, free car washes, benefits for full-timers, and room to grow into management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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