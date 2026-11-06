👔 Glendale, AZ Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Glendale is busy right now with hands-on leadership roles, especially in healthcare, trades, and property management. If you like running the show and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kelso Industries (Markade Plumbing)

Kelso Industries (Markade Plumbing) Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes 401k, health, dental, vision, PTO)

Lead commercial plumbing projects from planning to close-out for a well-established company that’s part of a large national MEP group. Great fit if you have 5+ years commercial/industrial plumbing PM experience and know Hydronics, Process Piping, and Med Gas.

Employer: Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations at a busy rheumatology clinic for one of Arizona’s Top Workplaces. You’ll supervise staff, manage schedules, support providers, and help improve clinic efficiency—ideal if you have a Medical Assistant diploma/certificate and strong people and organizing skills.

Employer: Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time with flexible hours, evenings/weekends as needed

Full-time with Salary: Not listed

Oversee the full operation of a high-energy dental office, from scheduling and patient experience to P&L and team leadership. Great for bilingual (Spanish) leaders with dental office and management experience who like a fast-paced, growth-focused setting.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Listed as Part-time (compensation details for full-time also provided)

Listed as (compensation details for full-time also provided) Salary: $60,000–$65,000 annually (for full-time)

Take charge of daily operations at an apartment community—supervising staff, handling resident issues, and driving leasing and financial performance. AMC offers career growth, bonuses, rent discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.