💰 Glendale AZ Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $250K OTE

Glendale’s money and numbers jobs are looking strong right now, from high‑level finance leadership to hands‑on patient billing and tax work. Here are several solid options if you like working with budgets, audits, or revenue.

Employer: Switch Lending Group

Switch Lending Group Location: Glendale, AZ (hybrid, partial remote)

(hybrid, partial remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to ~$250K OTE (on-target earnings)

Lead financial planning and business strategy for a consulting-focused finance group. You’ll own financial reporting, deep analysis, and partner with leaders to drive growth. Great fit if you have strong planning/analytics skills and a finance, accounting, or business degree (MBA or certifications a plus).

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Glendale, AZ (TurboTax retail/flagship site)

(TurboTax retail/flagship site) Type: Year-round, on-site, nonexempt (internship category)

Pay Info: Base pay ranges listed for CA/IL/NY/WA only; role also offers bonus, equity, and benefits

Work face-to-face with small businesses and individuals on full-service tax prep and year-round tax advice. You’ll be the main tax expert for your clients, help grow the local TurboTax presence, and tap into Intuit’s tools, marketing support, 401(k) match, ESPP, and sick time. Best for someone with 3+ seasons of business and personal tax prep and a community-minded, entrepreneurial streak.

Employer: Tohono O'odham Nation

Location: Glendale, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and mentor compliance auditors to ensure tribal gaming operations follow MICS, Tribal-State Compact, IGRA, and NIGC rules. You’ll design long-term audit strategies, run surprise inspections, work with state regulators and public auditors, and present findings. Requires a bachelor’s in Finance/Accounting (or related) plus 5 years’ audit experience and 2+ years supervising.

Employer: Banner Health / Banner Medical Group

Location: 5601 W Eugie St Suite 100, Glendale, AZ 85304

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk plus finance role in a busy pediatric ortho clinic. You’ll handle check-in, insurance verification, authorizations, payment collection, posting charges, and scheduling, while helping families understand their bills. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in patient financial services/insurance and want healthcare experience with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.