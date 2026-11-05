🏥 Glendale AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles

Glendale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to home health and autism care. Here are some of the best local openings right now, all in or around Glendale, AZ.

Employer: NVA General Practice | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Part-time | Salary: $90,000–$130,000 base (pro-rated) + up to $15,000 sign-on

Family-style small animal practice with strong tech support, no weekends, flexible 2–3 day schedule, and a dedicated surgery day. Great fit if you like a mix of surgery and general practice with modern equipment.

Employer: Soar Autism Center | Location: Glendale/West Valley, AZ | Type: Full-time | Salary: $100,500–$105,500/year + bonus up to $5,000 + up to $20,000 sign-on

Lead and mentor up to 4 BCBA trainees in a center-based early intervention program for kids 2–6. Hybrid schedule with 1 WFH day/week, strong clinical ladder, and ESDM training included.

Employer: Soar Autism Center | Location: Glendale/West Valley, AZ | Type: Full-time | Salary: $100,500–$105,500/year + bonus up to $5,000 + up to $20,000 sign-on

Same role as above, posted on Indeed – check both links for the easiest way to apply and confirm details.

Employer: Centria Autism | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time | Salary: Base up to $105,000 + bonuses (often $1,000+/month)

In-center ABA role with strong clinical support, predictable caseloads, and no non-compete. Focus is on assent-based care, quality over billables, and lots of CEU and growth opportunities.

Employer: Care Options for Kids | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time

Pediatric home health fellowship built around mentorship and real-world experience. Weekly pay, full benefits, PTO, 401(k), CE access, and a dedicated CF supervisor to guide your first year.

Employer: Aya Healthcare | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks) | Pay: $2,510–$2,711/week

Night shift L&D travel contract (3x12s, 19:00–07:30) at a large acute care hospital using Cerner. Aya includes day-one benefits, housing options or stipend, 401(k) match, and CEUs.

Employer: Abrazo Arrowhead Campus | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time, Nights (7 PM–7:30 AM) | Bonus: $15,000 sign-on (eligibility-based)

High-acuity L&D unit with strong NICU and Couplet Care support. Full benefits, PTO, and growth in Women & Infant Services; requires at least 1 year of L&D plus related experience and AZ RN license.

Employer: Agave Grove Post Acute | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Part-time | Pay: $33–$44/hour

Short 6-hour night shifts focused on med pass and routine nursing care in a post-acute setting. Offers DailyPay, full suite of benefits (for eligible staff), and welcomes new grads with an AZ nurse license.

Employer: Terros Health | Location: Glendale, AZ (near Camelback & 51st Ave) | Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7 AM–3:30 PM | Pay: $17.87–$21.50/hour + $1/hour language differential

Day-shift role in a residential treatment center supporting adults with SUD/SMI. Strong benefits, 4+ weeks PTO/sick time, and lots of training and CE options.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time (NOC) | Pay: $21/hour

Overnight med tech/CMA role in assisted living, combining med administration with ADL support. Includes health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, free meals, and pay-on-demand.

Employer: Revive Wellness and Rejuvenation | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Part-time (25–30 hrs/week) | Pay: $28–$32/hour

Hands-on massage role in a wellness/med setting with flexible schedule and employee discounts. You’ll tailor sessions to client goals and may help identify candidates for regenerative services.

Employer: Revive Wellness and Rejuvenation (AZ Choice Chiropractic) | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Starts part-time, path to full-time | Salary: $65,000–$85,800/year

Join a 20+ year practice with mentorship from two senior chiropractors, learning PI, insurance, and regenerative medicine integration. Ideal if you’re coachable and want to grow into a full-time panel.

Employer: Banner Health | Location: Banner Thunderbird Medical Center – Glendale, AZ (plus other AZ sites) | Type: Full-time

System-wide hospitalist openings with competitive salary, incentives, CME, and relocation. Includes resident stipend ($1,500/month) and loan repayment up to $100,000 over 5 years.

Employer: CHOICE Healthcare Services | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time

Chairside support in a busy pediatric dental setting: x-rays, coronal polishing, room turnover, and patient education. Offers a supportive team, benefits, and growth in a large pediatric network.

Employer: DOCS Health (DOCS Dental) | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time | Earnings: Approx. $180,000–$390,000/year (daily guarantee + % of production)

Provide comprehensive care to military families and related communities in a modern, fully digital practice. Strong earning potential, CE allowance, malpractice coverage, and relocation support.

Employer: Eyes On Eyecare (for a national corporate practice) | Location: Glendale, AZ (9340 W Northern Ave) | Type: Full-time | Salary: Based on experience

Primary eye care role with no on-call or late nights, strong tech (Topcon, Zeiss, Nidek), and a full support team. Competitive pay, bonuses, retirement plan, medical/dental, and robust CE support.

Employer: Entune Behavioral Health | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time | Salary: $80,000–$92,000/year

Outpatient therapy role (individuals, couples, families) with built-in referrals, admin support, and optional AI-assisted documentation. Full benefits, CE stipend, licensure reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: TEEMA Group (recruiting for a hematology/oncology practice) | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8 AM–5 PM

Advanced practice role in a growing heme/onc clinic, doing assessments, treatment planning, and ongoing management. Competitive salary with full benefits and the chance to build long-term patient relationships.

Employer: SimonMed Imaging | Location: Glendale, AZ | Type: Full-time

Active, hands-on support role in imaging: room prep, patient flow, mobility help, and basic clinical assistance. No nights, no weekends, plus medical/dental/vision, PTO, and even a free whole-body scan for staff.

If one of these roles looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Glendale’s healthcare jobs move fast, so don’t wait if something feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.