🚔 Glendale AZ Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Hiring

Security and safety work is steady in Glendale, with several employers adding guards and officers right now. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shepherd Security

Shepherd Security Location: Glendale, AZ (Circle K at 59th Ave & Camelback)

(Circle K at 59th Ave & Camelback) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Stand post at a busy Circle K, patrol the exterior, write quick hourly reports, and watch for safety issues or policy violations. You’ll need a valid AZ Guard Card, be okay with a 4pm–12am, Tuesday–Saturday shift, and pass a drug screen; in return you get professional development help and free baton/OC/handcuff certifications.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time (enhanced, fixed shift)

Pay: $22.62 per hour

Schedule: Fridays, 8:45 AM – 5:15 PM

Work one steady day a week at a financial site, handling patrols, access control, and incident response, with the option to pick up extra shifts at other locations. This is good if you want flexible part-time hours, solid pay, and a path to full-time with benefits like medical, dental, vision, and paid holidays (if worked).

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

GardaWorld Security Services Location: Phoenix, AZ (hospital / tactical site, commutable from Glendale)

(hospital / tactical site, commutable from Glendale) Type: Listed as Internship (tactical security role)

Listed as (tactical security role) Pay: $20.50 per hour

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 2pm – 10pm (40 hours/week)

High-activity tactical role where you patrol sensitive areas, control access, respond fast to threats, and work closely with alarms, cameras, and law enforcement when needed. You’ll need to be 21+, able to walk/stand the whole shift, pass a detailed background and drug screen, and bring strong observation skills; benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—security roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.