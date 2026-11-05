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🚚 Glendale AZ Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Glendale’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are a few roles worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Shipping Associate – Day Shift, Climate-Controlled
- Employer: Southwest Accessory Group (SWAG)
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour
Pick, pack, and ship customer orders in a climate‑controlled, air‑conditioned warehouse. Monday–Friday day shift only, with weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, PTO, and no overnight shifts.
Warehouse Associate / Reach Truck Operator – 1st Shift
- Employer: AirLife
- Location: Glendale, AZ (Litchfield Park facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate stand‑up reach trucks and handle shipping for a climate‑controlled medical products warehouse, Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM. Great fit if you have forklift/reach truck experience and want steady hours plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays).
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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