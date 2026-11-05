🍽️ Glendale AZ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles, Up to $20.60/hr

Glendale’s food scene is busy and hiring, from grocery and cakes to coffee, chicken, and blowouts. If you like fast-paced work and helping people feel taken care of, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role slicing, dicing, and packaging fresh fruits and veggies, keeping displays looking great, and helping customers. Active job with weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health, dental, and 401(k) for eligible employees.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Bake and learn to frost the cakes everyone loves, in a fun, sweet-smelling shop that closes earlier than most food jobs. Full-time role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Drybar

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22–$28+ per hour (hourly wages + tips + commissions)

Focus on one thing: blowouts. You’ll do styling, give a high-end guest experience, and help with light shop duties. Comes with paid training, set schedules, health insurance for full-time, and strong promotion-from-within paths; cosmetology students close to graduation can also apply.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Glendale, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Starbucks operation on base, handling daily store performance, food safety, staffing support, and financials like receipts, ordering, and fixed assets. Good fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and like running the full show.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Glendale, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.60 per hour

Manage a Popeyes location, overseeing operations, food safety, and the financial side of the restaurant. This is a solid step up if you’ve supervised fast food before and want a clear hourly rate and volume-based performance standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.