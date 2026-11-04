🚚 Glendale AZ Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Glendale’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses and plants looking for people who can keep products moving. If you like fast-paced work and clear goals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and build store orders using an electric pallet jack inside refrigerated coolers. This role is very active (lifting up to 75 lbs) and comes with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay access so you can get paid faster.

Employer: 3Z Brands

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $1.00 per hour (listed; likely placeholder)

Lead production planning and scheduling for a polyurethane manufacturing operation. Good fit if you have 5+ years in production planning/master scheduling, strong ERP/MRP skills, and want to own the plant schedule while working closely with operations, supply chain, and customer service. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Conair LLC

Location: Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run outbound operations for a high-volume distribution campus handling pallet and bulk shipping. Ideal if you have 5+ years DC leadership, are comfortable with SAP, WMS/LMS, Lean Six Sigma, and enjoy leading supervisors and teams to hit safety, quality, and productivity goals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.