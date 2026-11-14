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📢 Glen Ridge seeks professional service proposals for 2027
📢 Glen Ridge seeking professional service proposals for 2027
The Borough of Glen Ridge is accepting proposals from qualified professionals for a range of 2027 contracts (Jan 1–Dec 31, 2027), including:
- Attorneys (bond, labor, land use, tax, borough attorney)
- Engineers (borough, utility, traffic, stormwater, water & sewer)
- Planner, Auditor, Forester, Surveyor, Appraiser
- Affordable housing, historic preservation, IT, web, and marketing consultants
- Financial services, tax & water collector support, added assessment inspection services
- Borough Physician
Proposal deadline: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers, Glen Ridge Borough Municipal Building, 825 Bloomfield Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028. Submit two copies of each proposal, and file a separate proposal for each service category.
Get the full submission package and criteria from the Municipal Clerk at [email protected] or call (973) 748-8400 ext. 222 (Mon–Thu, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.).
Question deadline: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 (in writing). Any addenda will be issued by Friday, December 11, 2026.
All providers must meet NJ business registration, affirmative action, political contribution disclosure, ownership disclosure, and non-collusion affidavit requirements.
More Info: Notice of Solicitation for Professional Services -...
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