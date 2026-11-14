📢 Glen Ridge seeking professional service proposals for 2027

The Borough of Glen Ridge is accepting proposals from qualified professionals for a range of 2027 contracts (Jan 1–Dec 31, 2027), including:

Attorneys (bond, labor, land use, tax, borough attorney)

(bond, labor, land use, tax, borough attorney) Engineers (borough, utility, traffic, stormwater, water & sewer)

(borough, utility, traffic, stormwater, water & sewer) Planner, Auditor, Forester, Surveyor, Appraiser

Affordable housing, historic preservation, IT, web, and marketing consultants

Financial services, tax & water collector support, added assessment inspection services

Borough Physician

Proposal deadline: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers, Glen Ridge Borough Municipal Building, 825 Bloomfield Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028. Submit two copies of each proposal, and file a separate proposal for each service category.

Get the full submission package and criteria from the Municipal Clerk at [email protected] or call (973) 748-8400 ext. 222 (Mon–Thu, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.).

Question deadline: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 (in writing). Any addenda will be issued by Friday, December 11, 2026.

All providers must meet NJ business registration, affirmative action, political contribution disclosure, ownership disclosure, and non-collusion affidavit requirements.