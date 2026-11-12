🎓 Glen Ridge NJ Schools Hiring Multiple Teaching Roles

Glen Ridge schools are busy and growing, and they’re looking for extra classroom help. If you like working with students, there are a couple of solid options open right now.

Employer: Glen Ridge Board Of Education

Glen Ridge Board Of Education Location: Glen Ridge, NJ

Type: Internship / Permanent Substitute

Internship / Permanent Substitute Salary: $125 per day (about 5.5 hours per day)

Step into different classrooms and support teachers across the district. You’ll need a NJ Teaching License or NJ Substitute Teacher License (which requires 60+ college credits).

Employer: Glen Ridge Board Of Education

Glen Ridge Board Of Education Location: Glen Ridge, NJ (Middle & High School sections)

(Middle & High School sections) Type: Full-time, leave replacement

Salary: Not listed

Teach French to middle and high school students, focusing on speaking, reading, writing, and culture. Requires NJ K–12 Teacher of French certification, a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred), and comfort managing your own classroom and lesson plans.

(Note: This role also appears on Indeed under Glen Ridge School District; it’s the same position.)

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.