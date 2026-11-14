Healthcare roles in Glen Jean, WV are leaning toward PRN and contractor work, especially for providers who want to support military readiness on weekends.

Here are a few solid options if you like flexible schedules and serving service members.

Employer: DOCS Health

DOCS Health Location: Glen Jean, WV

Type: PRN / Independent Contractor (listed as full-time in posting, but work is as-needed, mostly weekends )

(listed as full-time in posting, but work is ) Salary: Not listed

Support Physical Health Assessments for Reserve and National Guard members under the Reserve Health Readiness Program (RHRP). Work is mainly weekends, sometimes weekdays, with travel to different military sites and no diagnosing or prescribing required.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health) Location: Glen Jean, WV

Type: PRN / Independent Contractor (weekend events, flexible participation)

(weekend events, flexible participation) Salary: Not listed

Provide dental exams and treatments (restorative, endo, oral surgery) to keep service members deployment-ready at mobile weekend events. DOCS Health supplies equipment and offers optional malpractice coverage, plus you choose which events fit your schedule.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health) Location: Glen Jean, WV

Type: PRN / Independent Contractor (weekend-focused, as-needed)

(weekend-focused, as-needed) Salary: Not listed

Partner as a Nurse Practitioner to complete health history reviews, interviews, and readiness documentation for Reserve and Guard members. Best fit if you’re comfortable in fast-paced, high-volume events and can travel to remote military installations on weekends.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix for upcoming events.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.