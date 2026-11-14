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🏥 Several Military-Focused Healthcare Roles in Glen Jean, WV
Healthcare roles in Glen Jean, WV are leaning toward PRN and contractor work, especially for providers who want to support military readiness on weekends.
Here are a few solid options if you like flexible schedules and serving service members.
PRN-Nurse Practitioner (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: DOCS Health
- Location: Glen Jean, WV
- Type: PRN / Independent Contractor (listed as full-time in posting, but work is as-needed, mostly weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Support Physical Health Assessments for Reserve and National Guard members under the Reserve Health Readiness Program (RHRP). Work is mainly weekends, sometimes weekdays, with travel to different military sites and no diagnosing or prescribing required.
PRN-General Dentists – Supporting Military Health Readiness
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
- Location: Glen Jean, WV
- Type: PRN / Independent Contractor (weekend events, flexible participation)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide dental exams and treatments (restorative, endo, oral surgery) to keep service members deployment-ready at mobile weekend events. DOCS Health supplies equipment and offers optional malpractice coverage, plus you choose which events fit your schedule.
PRN-Nurse Practitioner (Military Health Readiness)
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
- Location: Glen Jean, WV
- Type: PRN / Independent Contractor (weekend-focused, as-needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Partner as a Nurse Practitioner to complete health history reviews, interviews, and readiness documentation for Reserve and Guard members. Best fit if you’re comfortable in fast-paced, high-volume events and can travel to remote military installations on weekends.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix for upcoming events.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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