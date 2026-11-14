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📢 Seed Library donor wins gift basket; seeds out by spring
📢 Seed Library donations headed to shelves this spring
The Glen Ellyn Public Library announced that Tina N. won the Seed Starting Gift Basket drawing after donating basil seeds during the library’s Seed Donation Drive.
The library also thanked everyone who donated seeds. All of the donated seeds will be processed and added to the library’s Seed Library in early spring, so gardeners will be able to check them out then.
If you like to garden, keep an eye on the Glen Ellyn Public Library Seed Library this spring to see the new seed selections from this drive.
More Info: Congratulations to Tina N., winner of the Seed Sta...
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