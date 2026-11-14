Glen Ellyn has a nice mix of healthcare openings right now, from leadership in retail pharmacy to hands-on caregiving in seniors’ homes. Good options here if you like direct patient care and steady hours.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $65.00 – $85.00/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window expected to close: 05/13/2027

Lead the pharmacy team in a busy CVS retail store, focusing on safe dispensing, immunizations, and coaching techs and pharmacists. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist with 1–2+ years’ experience who enjoys both patient counseling and managing people.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care – Central DuPage

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time (day shift)

(day shift) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Provide one-on-one care to a senior client at home, helping with daily activities, personal care, meals, and companionship. Comes with flexible schedule, Roth IRA, PTO after 90 days, training, and chances for extra hours and bonuses.

Employer: Touching Hearts at Home

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL (in-home senior care)

(in-home senior care) Type: Part-time (day shifts)

(day shifts) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Daytime caregiver role supporting seniors in their homes with companionship and daily tasks. Highlights include Christmas bonuses, PTO, health insurance options, IRA, and paid training & skill development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s flexibility in hours and duties if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.