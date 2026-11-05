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Glen Ellyn
STEM Research and Internship Fair at COD
5 days ago
College of DuPage will host a STEM Research and Internship Fair on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HSC Atrium. STEM students can meet universities, labs, companies and government agencies that offer paid summer internships and research spots, learn how to apply, and explore programs with no prior research experience required. More information: https://bit.ly/47VNwSz
This content is adapted from materials provided by College of DuPage
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