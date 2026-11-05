🛒 Glen Ellyn Retail & Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Glen Ellyn has a nice mix of front-line retail and customer-facing roles right now, from big-box stores to a local auto shop.

Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price retail store. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the sales floor clean and organized, running the register, and helping stock new merchandise. Full-time associates are eligible for a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), and an employee discount.

Employer: E-Z Tech Paintless Dent Removal & Collision

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$80,000/year base + commission (up to ~$95K–$100K total)

Customer-facing role at a local auto body and hail repair shop. You’ll greet customers, inspect vehicles, write repair estimates using software like CCC ONE, work with insurance companies, and keep customers updated through the repair. Comes with health insurance, paid time off, and strong earning potential if you have at least 1 year of estimating or auto body experience.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Glen Ellyn / Lombard, IL area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$20.25/hour

Step into a path toward store management with a major convenience store brand. You’ll learn to lead a team, handle scheduling, keep the store stocked and clean, manage cash and reports, and make sure customers get fast, friendly service. Good fit if you have some retail experience and want to grow into a manager role.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.