📅 Declaration 250 Time Capsule Event in Mitchell County

A special Declaration 250 Time Capsule event is planned for later this year.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2–5 p.m.

Location: 1915 N. Independence St., Beloit, Kansas, at the Mitchell County Historical Museum

If you’re interested in local history or want to be part of this county‑wide time capsule project, mark your calendar and plan to stop by during the open hours.

For questions, contact:

Phone: 785-545-3322

Fax: 785-545-3342

785-545-3342 Email: [email protected]

This listing is shared on the City of Glen Elder site for residents across Mitchell County, Kansas.