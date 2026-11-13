📅 Glen Elder Soup Lunch Supports Local Scholarships

The Glen Elder Lions Club is hosting a soup lunch to raise money for their scholarship program.

Join them on Saturday, November 14, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and enjoy chili, chicken noodle soup, and desserts while supporting local students.

The event is in Glen Elder and is open to the community. Just show up during lunch hours, grab a bowl of soup, and know your meal is helping fund scholarships for area youth.