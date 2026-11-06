🏭 Glen Dale WV Manufacturing Jobs – Several Roles Open Now

Glen Dale’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with long-shift roles for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. If you’re up for 12-hour shifts and want room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Highline Warren

Highline Warren Location: Glen Dale, WV

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Salary: Not listed

Lead the packaging area, oversee production, quality, and safety, and coach a team on the floor. Good fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and like improving processes and training people.

Employer: Highline Warren

Highline Warren Location: Glen Dale, WV

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role running equipment, packing product, and doing quality checks in a loud, active plant environment. Great if you want to get into manufacturing, can lift up to about 50–60 lbs, and don’t mind long shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more shift options and details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.