⚠️ Glen Cove City Hall email is currently down

The City of Glen Cove is having problems with its email today due to a widespread Microsoft Outlook and Exchange Online outage that began Thursday, Nov. 12.

City Hall staff may not be able to send or receive emails right now, but phone lines are working normally.

If you need help or have City business to handle, call City Hall at (516) 676-2000 instead of emailing until service is restored.

The issue is on Microsoft’s side, not the City’s, and they are working to fix it. The City thanks everyone for their patience while email service is restored.