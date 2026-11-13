Glen Cove has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based leadership roles right now. If you like running the show and keeping teams on track, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Glen Cove, NY

Type: Contract (listed as permanent role in description)

Salary: $90,000 – $150,000

Lead Job Order Contract projects from planning to closeout in the property/construction space. You’ll manage scope, schedule, and budget, coordinate contractors and vendors, visit sites, and keep stakeholders updated while delivering projects on time.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 104 School St, Glen Cove, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not clearly stated; base pay plus potential bonuses

Run the whole store operation: lead the team, handle scheduling and inventory, and keep service fast and friendly in a busy pizza shop. This role is very hands-on, with lots of movement, and is ideal if you’re organized, can handle a high-paced environment, and don’t mind weekend closing shifts.

Take a few minutes to click through, skim the details, and toss in an application if something feels like a fit—you never know which one could be your next step up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.