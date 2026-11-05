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Glen Carbon

Heritage Winter Market on Small Business Saturday

4 days ago
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The Heritage Winter Market will be held at the Heritage Museum on Small Business Saturday with shopping, food, drinks, and a visit from Santa’s reindeer. Entry to the market is free for all attendees.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Glen Carbon

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