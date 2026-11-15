Glen Burnie has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local food runs to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule.

Employer: East Moon

East Moon Location: Glen Burnie, MD (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Move takeout orders from the restaurant to local customers with friendly service. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, and already have a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

Employer: Matthews International

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm, every other Saturday

Deliver new caskets to funeral homes using company box trucks and vans, and help with warehouse tasks like loading and inventory. Steady daytime hours and a set route style make this good for someone who likes routine and customer service.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (regional OTR)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500 per week (percentage of linehaul, 68%–76%)

Home Time: Home every weekend

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (per listing)

(per listing) Requirements: Valid Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR in last 3 years, 6+ months flatbed in last 10 years

Lease-purchase flatbed role with high earning potential, preferred lanes, and weekend home time. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers who want more control and a path to truck ownership.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.