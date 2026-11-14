Glen Burnie has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from grocery and pharmacy to insurance and merchandising. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Glen Burnie, MD (7069 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd)

(7069 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd) Type: Full-time (PT Center Store role listed as full-time in posting)

Full-time (PT Center Store role listed as full-time in posting) Pay: $15.80 – $23.70/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-line grocery role stocking shelves and helping shoppers in the Center Store (grocery) department. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want a big, established employer with clear training and safety standards.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Key holder / retail sales (hours not listed)

Key holder / retail sales (hours not listed) Pay: Not listed (team is eligible for quarterly bonuses )

Not listed (team is eligible for ) Why it’s worth a look: Specialty men’s Big + Tall apparel store where you help guests one-on-one and also hold keys and help coach the team. Standalone store (not in a mall) and they close at 7pm, which is rare in retail.

Employer: Jacent

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (multiple local stores)

(multiple local stores) Type: Part-time, 15–20 hours/week

Part-time, Pay: $15 – $17/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Daytime schedule, paid training, plus mileage, travel time, and cell phone reimbursement while you visit area stores to build displays and place impulse items. Great if you like working on your own, moving around, and staying organized.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, coach team members, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30‑hour work week).

Employer: Progressive

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (841 Cromwell Park Dr, Suite 150)

(841 Cromwell Park Dr, Suite 150) Type: Full-time, hybrid (mix of office and work-from-home)

Full-time, hybrid (mix of office and work-from-home) Pay: $59,500 – $63,500/year plus annual cash incentive up to 16%

plus Why it’s worth a look: Phone-based customer role helping people after car accidents, with full training on insurance and claims. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness and mental health programs, and career development/tuition help make this a solid long-term path.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.