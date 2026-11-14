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Glen Burnie
🏥 Glen Burnie Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Glen Burnie, MD is busy right now, with options from hospitals to home-based care. Here are several roles with clear hours, pay, and growth paths you can scan fast.
Phlebotomist I (Contract, 1st Shift)
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Full-time contract (5+ months)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8am–4pm
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Work in a fast-paced outpatient setting with a top-tier healthcare organization. Great fit if you have 3+ years phlebotomy experience (including peds/geri) and want steady daytime hours with possible extension.
Mobile Veterinarian – In‑Home Hospice & Euthanasia
- Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia
- Location: Field-based around Annapolis & Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Part-time (also mentions full-time options)
- Pay: 4‑day roles from $120,000/year; 5‑day roles from $145,000/year + bonuses
Provide calm, in‑home end‑of‑life care for pets with flexible 2–5 day schedules. Family-owned practice with no non‑competes, strong benefits, and support for meaningful, low‑volume visits.
Child & Adolescent Licensed Mental Health Therapist (Contractor)
- Employer: August Rose Health Center
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD (in-person)
- Type: Part-time contractor
- Schedule: Tue & Wed, 4pm–7pm (onsite)
- Pay: Not listed
Evening hours seeing kids, teens, and some adults in individual and group therapy. Great side role if you’re LGPC, LCPC, LMSW, or LCSW‑C, want flexible hours, free supervision (for LGPC/LMSW), and growth opportunities.
Operating Room RN (Outpatient Surgery Center)
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International – SurgCenter of Glen Burnie
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $41.82–$48.05/hour
Join an AAAHC-accredited, physician-owned ambulatory surgery center (general surgery, ortho, ENT, podiatry, pain). Ideal if you have 1+ year OR circulator experience and want surgery center hours plus solid benefits.
Supervisor, Laboratory
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD (hospital + ambulatory sites)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (Days M–F)
- Pay: $40.61–$60.96/hour
Lead a lab section across outpatient, ambulatory, and inpatient pre-analytical areas. Best for someone with an associate’s degree (or military/histo program) and 5+ years clinical lab experience who wants leadership, quality, and budgeting responsibilities.
Licensed Mental Health Therapist – Mental Health IOP
- Employer: Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health / Concerted Care Group
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MD (near Glen Burnie)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, early shift (start 5–6am, end 1–2pm)
- Pay: $34–$44/hour (DOE)
Provide group and individual therapy in mental health + SUD IOP/OP programs. Early schedule, strong benefits, PTO, and supervision make this appealing if you’re independently licensed (LCSW, LMSW, LCPC, LGPC) and like structured program work.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP)
- Employer: Valor Health
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD (in-person)
- Type: Part-time, fee-for-service
- Pay: $60–$80/hour
Serve as primary prescriber for a behavioral health caseload, handling psych evals, med management, and treatment plan review. Good fit if you’re an experienced CRNP‑PMH (MSN/DNP) comfortable working independently in a recovery-focused setting.
Registered Nurse (RN), Partial Hospitalization Psych
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System – BWMC
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm, no weekends
- Pay: Not listed
Day-shift psych RN role in a partial hospitalization program, ideal if you have 1+ year RN experience and psych background. You’ll run psycho‑education groups, coordinate care, and join a strong professional development culture.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoon/Evening, Part-Time
- Employer: Blue Gems ABA Therapy
- Location: Glen Burnie, MD (home/school/clinic settings)
- Type: Part-time, afternoons/evenings
- Pay: Not listed
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism with strong training, CEUs, and career growth support. Great if you’re an active or aspiring RBT, have a HS diploma (or higher), and want flexible hours helping kids and families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak hours or caseloads for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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