Healthcare hiring around Glen Burnie, MD is busy right now, with options from hospitals to home-based care. Here are several roles with clear hours, pay, and growth paths you can scan fast.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time contract (5+ months)

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8am–4pm

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Work in a fast-paced outpatient setting with a top-tier healthcare organization. Great fit if you have 3+ years phlebotomy experience (including peds/geri) and want steady daytime hours with possible extension.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia

Location: Field-based around Annapolis & Glen Burnie, MD

Field-based around Type: Part-time (also mentions full-time options)

(also mentions full-time options) Pay: 4‑day roles from $120,000/year; 5‑day roles from $145,000/year + bonuses

Provide calm, in‑home end‑of‑life care for pets with flexible 2–5 day schedules. Family-owned practice with no non‑competes, strong benefits, and support for meaningful, low‑volume visits.

Employer: August Rose Health Center

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time contractor

Schedule: Tue & Wed, 4pm–7pm (onsite)

Pay: Not listed

Evening hours seeing kids, teens, and some adults in individual and group therapy. Great side role if you’re LGPC, LCPC, LMSW, or LCSW‑C, want flexible hours, free supervision (for LGPC/LMSW), and growth opportunities.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – SurgCenter of Glen Burnie

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $41.82–$48.05/hour

Join an AAAHC-accredited, physician-owned ambulatory surgery center (general surgery, ortho, ENT, podiatry, pain). Ideal if you have 1+ year OR circulator experience and want surgery center hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (hospital + ambulatory sites)

(hospital + ambulatory sites) Type: Full-time, weekdays (Days M–F)

Pay: $40.61–$60.96/hour

Lead a lab section across outpatient, ambulatory, and inpatient pre-analytical areas. Best for someone with an associate’s degree (or military/histo program) and 5+ years clinical lab experience who wants leadership, quality, and budgeting responsibilities.

Employer: Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health / Concerted Care Group

Location: Brooklyn Park, MD (near Glen Burnie)

(near Glen Burnie) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, early shift (start 5–6am, end 1–2pm)

Pay: $34–$44/hour (DOE)

Provide group and individual therapy in mental health + SUD IOP/OP programs. Early schedule, strong benefits, PTO, and supervision make this appealing if you’re independently licensed (LCSW, LMSW, LCPC, LGPC) and like structured program work.

Employer: Valor Health

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time, fee-for-service

Pay: $60–$80/hour

Serve as primary prescriber for a behavioral health caseload, handling psych evals, med management, and treatment plan review. Good fit if you’re an experienced CRNP‑PMH (MSN/DNP) comfortable working independently in a recovery-focused setting.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System – BWMC

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm, no weekends

Pay: Not listed

Day-shift psych RN role in a partial hospitalization program, ideal if you have 1+ year RN experience and psych background. You’ll run psycho‑education groups, coordinate care, and join a strong professional development culture.

Employer: Blue Gems ABA Therapy

Location: Glen Burnie, MD (home/school/clinic settings)

(home/school/clinic settings) Type: Part-time, afternoons/evenings

Pay: Not listed

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism with strong training, CEUs, and career growth support. Great if you’re an active or aspiring RBT, have a HS diploma (or higher), and want flexible hours helping kids and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak hours or caseloads for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.