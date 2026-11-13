Glen Burnie’s hospital scene is busy and growing, which means steady admin work for people who like helping patients and keeping things organized.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore Washington Medical Center)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore Washington Medical Center) Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy patient care unit with clerical and receptionist work—answer phones, handle orders, and help the care team stay on track. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, basic computer skills, and can handle a fast-paced hospital setting with rotating shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System – Baltimore Washington Medical Center

University of Maryland Medical System – Baltimore Washington Medical Center Location: 301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Type: Full-time, Nights

Schedule: Sun, Tue, Thu 8:00 PM – 8:30 AM , plus varied days, every other weekend and holidays ; 4–6 weeks of training Tue–Thu 8:00 AM – 8:30 PM

, plus varied days, ; Tue–Thu 8:00 AM – 8:30 PM Salary: $17.00 – $21.39/hour

Be the first face patients see in Labor & Delivery—handle check-in, registration, insurance verification, and guiding families where they need to go. Great for someone with 1+ year of clerical or customer service experience, strong people skills, and comfort working overnights in a hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—hospital admin roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.