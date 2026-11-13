Glen Burnie is busy with freight and fleet work right now, which means solid options if you like being on the road or under the hood. Here are a couple of strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit Fleet Solutions Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $40.00/hour, weekly pay, full benefits in 30 days

Work on light to medium-duty fleet vehicles, doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance on a steady Monday–Friday, 8:00 PM – 4:30 AM schedule. This role stands out for fast-start benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, boot allowance, safety gear reimbursement, and paid ASE training and bonuses.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Based in Glen Burnie, MD with regional and national travel

Based in with regional and national travel Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Pay: $2,350 weekly while traveling (includes $350/week per diem)

Join Penske’s national Elite Driver team and travel to different locations to support high-priority routes and new business launches. You’ll get consistent premium pay, paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans with company contributions, and the option for one full week off every month.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.