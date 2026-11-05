🚌 Glen Burnie Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Glen Burnie is busy with freight, auto, and medical routes right now, which means steady work for drivers and techs. If you like being on the move and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time, regional

Salary: ~$102,000/year avg , plus $10,000 bonus plan , activity-based pay

, plus , activity-based pay Perks: Weekly home time, safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Regional dedicated route for one main customer, so your runs are consistent and you’re home weekly. Great fit if you have Class A + 3 months’ experience and want high earning potential with lots of paid extras (detention, holiday, standby, training pay).

Employer: Bob Bell Automotive

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$120,000+ per year

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability and life insurance, employee car purchase program, career growth.

Busy Hyundai service center with steady work and strong pay range. Good for both experienced Hyundai Master Techs and growing techs who have their own tools, a clean driver’s license, and want factory training and a clear path to advance.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: 6710 Bay Meadow Dr, Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time, home daily

Salary: ~$88,000/year avg , plus up to $10,400/year in incentives

, plus Perks: Paid vacation and holidays from day 1, strong health benefits, retirement plan, uniforms and safety footwear, driver recognition and safety incentive programs.

Home-daily Class A role with Hazmat required, running multi-stop routes to auto dealerships using late-model Penske trucks. Ideal if you have 1+ year recent tractor-trailer experience, want steady pay every Friday, and like a mix of driving and hands-on unloading.

Employer: Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Contract, local routes

Salary: $20–$24/hour , plus bonus opportunity

, plus bonus opportunity Perks: Generous PTO and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, mileage/vehicle-related perks (as applicable), mental health and wellness programs.

Local delivery role where you set up and explain medical equipment in patients’ homes, so you’re home daily and doing work that directly helps people. Good match if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift 65+ lbs, have a valid driver’s license and clean record, and want mission-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.