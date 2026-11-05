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🛒 Glen Burnie Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer Service Openings
Holiday hiring is in full swing around Glen Burnie, MD. Good mix of seasonal mall roles and a steady full-time grocery leadership job.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Manager - Marley Station Mall
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Marley Station Mall, Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour
Lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team, schedules, and daily operations. Great fit if you like fast-paced retail, want leadership experience, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Assistant Manager - Marley Station Mall
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Marley Station Mall, Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (20+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour
Support the Local Manager with hiring, training, and helping guests choose photo packages. Good step if you want leadership skills without running the whole operation yourself.
FT Assistant Manager Customer Service
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 7069 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.40–$26.10/hour
Oversee front-end operations, self-checkout, and online orders while leading and training cashiers. Solid long-term role if you have retail experience and want to grow in grocery management.
If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—holiday and retail roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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