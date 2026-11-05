🛒 Glen Burnie Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer Service Openings

Holiday hiring is in full swing around Glen Burnie, MD. Good mix of seasonal mall roles and a steady full-time grocery leadership job.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Marley Station Mall, Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team, schedules, and daily operations. Great fit if you like fast-paced retail, want leadership experience, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Marley Station Mall, Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal (20+ hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Support the Local Manager with hiring, training, and helping guests choose photo packages. Good step if you want leadership skills without running the whole operation yourself.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 7069 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$26.10/hour

Oversee front-end operations, self-checkout, and online orders while leading and training cashiers. Solid long-term role if you have retail experience and want to grow in grocery management.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—holiday and retail roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.