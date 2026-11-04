🚔 Glen Burnie Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Up to $26/hr

Glen Burnie has some solid security openings right now, especially if you like steady hours and helping keep people safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Salary: $26.00/hour

Type: Full-time, daytime (Mon–Fri, ~9:00 AM–5:30 PM)

Unarmed patrol role at a distribution center with regular weekday hours. You’ll patrol the site, monitor access, write reports, and respond calmly to incidents. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and a retirement savings plan.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead-level hospital security role with more decision-making and responsibility. You’ll guide junior officers, handle complex emergencies and behavioral health situations, work closely with clinical teams, and help train new staff. Great fit if you have security experience and want to step into a leadership track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.