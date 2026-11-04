🔧 Glen Burnie Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Glen Burnie has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and working out in the field. Here are a few roles where you can build skills and move up over time.

Employer: Morgan Properties

Morgan Properties Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Perks: Up to 50% rent discount, $300 quarterly bonus (Morgan Essentials), on-call pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO (including 10 holidays), renewal commissions

Hands-on role keeping apartment homes in great shape—HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing. Monday–Friday, 8–5 with rotating on-call; good fit if you have at least a year of maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and want room to grow with a large property company.

Employer: Ehrlich (Rentokil family of companies)

Ehrlich (Rentokil family of companies) Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Benefits start Day 1, medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, vacation & sick days, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement (FT), training and growth programs, company vehicle for routes

Field role helping homeowners solve pest problems—inspecting homes, setting treatments, and teaching customers how to prevent future issues. Good for someone who likes being active, working indoors and outdoors, and doesn’t mind crawl spaces, ladders, and PPE; valid driver’s license and willingness to learn pest control are key.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.