🏗️ Several Engineering Roles in Glen Burnie Space & Defense

Glen Burnie’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially in space and defense. If you’ve got aerospace, systems, or propulsion experience, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Barrios Technology

Barrios Technology Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and testing spaceflight mechanisms, ground support gear, and lab test systems in partnership with Intuitive Machines. Ideal if you have 10+ years in aerospace/robotics labs, are comfortable with precision assembly, environmental testing (vibe/thermal/vacuum), and can handle both mechanical and electrical harness work. U.S. citizenship and ability to pass a government background check are required.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design and development of solid rocket motors for the U.S. Military, NASA, and foreign allies. You’ll own the full lifecycle: requirements, design, analysis, testing, and supporting launches worldwide. Best fit if you have a BS + 7 years (or MS + 5 years) in mechanical/propulsion engineering and can obtain a DoD security clearance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, PTO, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Systems role on advanced launch vehicle and hypersonic programs, covering concept of operations, requirements, test planning, risk management, and verification/validation. Great if you have a BS + 2 years in systems or project engineering, strong communication skills, and can obtain a DoD Secret clearance. Comes with the same full benefits package as other Kratos roles.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.