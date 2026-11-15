Glen Allen is busy with infrastructure and energy work right now, and engineering firms are hiring. If you’re in power or geotechnical design, there are some strong full-time roles here.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Glen Allen, VA

Salary: $74,800 – $101,200 (Virginia)

Type: Full-time, regular

Work on power substation projects that keep the grid running, from drawing packages and specs to cost estimates. Good fit if you have a BS in Engineering, solid Microsoft Office skills, and want to grow with an employee-owned firm that offers medical, dental, vision, retirement match, paid leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead high-voltage substation design (12kV–500kV), mentor junior staff, and manage scopes, budgets, and schedules. Ideal if you have 6+ years substation design experience, strong CAD skills, and want leadership responsibility plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and generous PTO.

Employer: Schnabel Engineering

Location: Richmond/Glen Allen, VA area

Salary: $85,000 – $135,000

Type: Full-time

Join an employee-owned geotechnical firm doing investigations, analysis, and reports for real-world projects, with chances to manage work and mentor juniors. Best for someone with 5+ years geotechnical experience, a PE in VA (or within 6 months), and comfort doing both office analysis and some field work.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume around the listed skills, and apply soon while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.